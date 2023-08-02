Fmr. Pres. Trump latest Florida resident charged in connection to Jan. 6th

Former President Donald Trump joined the ever-growing list of more than 100 Florida residents facing charges stemming from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But unlike the leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — many of them also Florida residents — Trump is not charged with violence.

Instead, federal prosecutors allege the former president led widespread efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.

“It’s really a low point in the constitutional, political history of the United States,” said Dr. Peter Bergerson, retired Political Science Professor at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Now facing his third indictment, Trump is the first president to ever face criminal charges.

But he’s not the first to face scrutiny from a grand jury.

Former President Richard Nixon was labeled as an “unindicted co-conspirator” by a grand jury during the Watergate scandal.

He remained unindicted due to a 1973 Justice Department opinion saying a sitting President can’t be charged with a crime.

Once Nixon resigned from the Presidency, he received a blanket pardon from President Gerald Ford.

In the 1990s, former President Bill Clinton was accused of giving false statements to a grand jury while in office.

He was impeached by the Republican-led House of Representatives, but never convicted by the Senate. He never faced charges once he left office.

The same goes for former President Andrew Johnson.

During a bitter period of reconstruction, Johnson was impeached by the Republican-led house; however, he was never convicted by the Senate and never faced criminal charges once he left office.