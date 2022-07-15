Five Florida residents accused of fighting Capitol Police for hours

A newly unsealed indictment against five Florida residents accuses them of fighting Capitol Police on January 6th for hours.

According to the indictment, Jonathan Pollock, his sister Olivia Pollock, and three other men, Joseph Hutchinson, Joshua Doolin and Michael Perkins, all of Polk County, used deadly weapons while fighting police.

The five were originally charged in July of 2021, but the new indictment brings the total number of charges against the group to 27.

One of the suspects, Jonathan Pollock, is still on the run.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest.

In a series of images, taken from police body cameras and released by the Justice Department, Jonathan Pollock is shown punching a Capitol Police officer in the face.

Another image shows that same officer on the ground while Pollock grabs his neck.

The indictment accuses Perkins and Pollock of using a flag pole to attack officers.

Images show one of the other suspects, Doolin, with what appears to be zip tie, hand cuffs and a canister of chemical irritant.

Some of the suspects are also accused of stealing weapons from police and using them against the officers.

“Jonathan Pollock seizes a riot shield that a police officer is holding,” the indictment states.

According to federal investigators, Pollock returned to work after the riot and showed co-workers pictures of his time there.

The next day, according to investigators, Pollock suddenly left work, citing a family emergency, and hasn’t been seen since.