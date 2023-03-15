Federal agents raid Naples home of wanted former Maryland official

NAPLES, Fla. — Federal agents swarmed a Collier County home Wednesday as part of a nationwide manhunt.

The case centers around Roy McGrath, the ex-Chief of Staff for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is facing federal fraud and embezzlement charges.

McGrath’s trial was supposed to begin Monday, but the former government official hasn’t been seen or heard from in several days.

The agents raided McGrath’s Naples home “searching for any information that may help their effort to find Roy,” according to McGrath’s attorney Joseph Murtha.

U.S. Marshal's Service The U.S. Marshal's Service released this wanted poster of Roy McGrath.

McGrath was not home, according to his lawyer.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshal’s Service released a wanted poster for McGrath.

Monday, Collier County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a welfare check at McGrath’s home on Tamarind Way, but he wasn’t home.

County records show McGrath bought the Naples home in October of 2021.

Robert Desiano lives in the same gated community but had no idea McGrath lived there until this week.

Wednesday morning, Desiano was on his way to the gym when he noticed a line of federal vehicles near the gate.

“There was about 10 cars lined up, just passed the gate. Immediately I thought it would be related to (McGrath) because I knew he had become a fugitive,” said Desiano, who runs the hyper local news website Naples News Now.

Video posted by Desiano shows several heavily armed federal agents approaching McGrath’s door.

“There were a bunch of cars. They got out of the car, weapons drawn, they had a shield too,” said Desiano.

“And shortly thereafter they all went in. I stood there for a while. But I didn’t see anything with him. I didn’t see them take him out.”

McGrath’s lawyer says he hasn’t spoken with his client since Sunday night.

He’s accused of wire fraud, embezzlement, and falsifying government documents.

McGrath is accused of receiving a bogus severance payment of $233,648.

“Most importantly I’m concerned about Roy. I hope that he’s safe,” Murtha said.

“I know that these situations are very stressful. The uncertainty of going to trial can cause people to do things that we may not believe are appropriate. Most importantly I hope that he’s safe.”