DeSantis says Florida won't assist in extraditing Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office of weaponizing the legal system, says Florida will not assist in any sort of extradition process involving former President Donald Trump.

“It is un-American,” DeSantis said in a statement posted to his social media pages.

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and political agenda.”

Under Florida law, the Governor has the power to call for an investigation into the extradition request.

He must also sign off on a warrant before the person who has been charged can be arrested or detained.

According to Florida Gulf Coast University Political Science Professor Dr. Peter Bergerson, DeSantis can slow it down, but not outright stop it.

“He really does not have that authority,” said Bergerson. “The US constitution requires interstate cooperation on legal matters.”

“He can slow it down. There is a process by which he can ask the state of New York to verify the need for extradition. I don't think it'll come to that,” said Bergerson, echoing reports the former President plans to surrender sometime early next week.

Less than two weeks ago, DeSantis attacked prosecutors but also took a swipe at the former President’s personal behavior.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence to some type of alleged affair. I can’t speak to that,” said DeSantis at a press conference in Panama City.

DeSantis made no such comment this time.

The Florida Governor finds himself in an unusual position. He’s been a punching bag for Trump in recent weeks, DeSantis is considered to be a top potential rival for the republican presidential nomination.

“That’s the conundrum almost all republicans have at this stage,” Bergerson said. “How do they say no one is above the law and still hold onto Trump’s base.”