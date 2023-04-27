DeSantis fires back at Disney from overseas

The feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney went international Thursday.

DeSantis is in the middle of an international tour, visiting Jerusalem while touting U.S.-Israeli relations.

But it was the Disney-Florida relations that he found himself speaking about.

Dismissing the lawsuit filed by the house of mouse on Wednesday, DeSantis said the company is “upset because they’re actually having to live by the same rules as everybody else.”

Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and the state alleging the Governor is harming their business operations in what they call a "targeted campaign of government retaliation."

Some of the governor’s potential President rivals are using the fight to attack DeSantis, who is expected to run for President.

“If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the Governor and the legislature that would welcome it,” said former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who has announced a run for the republican nomination.

It's not just his potential political opponents getting involved in the controversy.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote an open letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger inviting Disney world to relocate to Texas.

“Government should always help, not hinder business,” said Judge Cortez, adding, “Disney’s response to the legislative actions and executive rhetoric of Florida have been impressive and appropriate under [Iger’s] stewardship.”

A Democratic State Senator in North Carolina also filed legislation titled the “Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act,” to try to win Disney over to their state.

“I think this is a negative for the Governor, clearly,” said Dr. Peter Bergerson who just retired from Florida Gulf Coast University.

“Why pick on the largest employer in the state? There’s no national gain out of it. There’s no political gain out of it, I don’t think. That’s a risk that he’s taking.”

A new Emerson College Poll released Thursday morning finds former President Donald Trump with a massive 46 point lead over DeSantis, 62% to 16%.

