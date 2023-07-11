Watch Now
Citing Florida's political climate, several conventions leave the state

At least a dozen national conventions have canceled Florida events.
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jul 11, 2023
A growing number of conventions are pulling out of the Sunshine State, citing the state’s current political climate.

Tourism officials in Broward, Miami-Dade and Orange Counties say at least a dozen national conventions that were planned for Florida have either been canceled or the organizers chose to hold their event in a different state.

For instance, the Game of Thrones fan convention, Con of Thrones, canceled its August event in Orlando citing what it calls “anti-humanitarian legislation and atmosphere in Florida.”

And the National Society of Black Engineers moved its 2024 convention from Orlando to Atlanta saying the state’s political climate “seeks to undermine what we stand for.”

The Governor’s office hasn’t responded to requests for comment from Fox 4, but told the Wall Street Journal the cancellations are “nothing more than a political stunt.”

They point to the record-breaking first three months of 2023 with more than 37 million visitors to Florida.

