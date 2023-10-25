ALVA | So many unanswered questions from hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in 2021

The search for whomever hit and killed a bicyclist in Alva is more than 30 months old.

So many questions remains for what happened the day Debra Purcaros died.

Purcaros, 64, was cycling on North River Road, near Sanda Drive. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and CrimeStoppers are still searching for the driver who left the scene.

Even though so much time has passed since the crash, Trish Routte, CrimeStoppers manager, said the wound of Percaros’ death is still fresh on the minds of the Caloosa Riders Bicycle Club, where Purcaros had been an active member for years.

In a recent meeting last Thursday, Routte said the Riders Club is determined to bring closure to the investigation, and decided to contribute $3,000 towards the existing cash reward for information that could lead to the driver involved.

Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers encourages anyone that could have information about the crash to call their hotline.