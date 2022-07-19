Advocacy group calls for DOJ investigation into Lee County Sheriff

A nationwide advocacy group is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

This all stems from the arrest of a 10-year-old Lee County boy, accused of threatening a mass shooting at his elementary school just days after the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May.

Sheriff Marceno released video of the boy, in handcuffs, being put into the back of a squad car.

The video quickly went viral and made international headlines.

The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, or FAIR, argues the Sheriff violated the boy’s civil rights when he showed his perp walk, mug shot and released the boy’s name.

Fox4 is refraining from showing the boy’s face or airing his name in any Fox4 broadcast or report, because he has not yet been convicted of a crime.

Sheriff Marceno says he acted quickly due to the threat against public safety.

"As the sheriff of Lee County, school safety is my top priority. Our youth services deputies and detectives do an amazing job to ensure the safety of our students and school staff. Any threats made, real or fake, will be immediately investigated and taken seriously,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Representatives with FAIR tell Fox4 Investigates they are waiting for more information from the Justice Department.