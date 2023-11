PUNTA GORDA, Fla — A Punta Gorda Police investigation led to lockdowns at some schools early Monday morning.

Police say they are investigating an incident that happened near Mary Street. For a short time, police say they placed the schools on lockdown as a precaution.

All the lockdowns have been lifted, with the exception of the Baker Center. Police say there is no threat to schools in the area.

This is a developing story and Fox 4 is working to get more information.