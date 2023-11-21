New plan would eliminate septic tanks in Charlotte Park

PUNTA GORDA, FLA — Charlotte County is advancing an agenda that would eliminate septic tank systems from Charlotte park. The Board of County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the $30 million project that will move people in the area over to city managed sewer and wastewater systems.

The county says it is a bid to protect Charlotte harbor and surrounding waters from pollution.

"The increasing levels of nitrogen, fecal coliform, and chlorophyll-a reveal that the level of treatment provided by septic systems is not sufficient to protect the water quality of receiving water bodies," the City of Punta Gorda said in a press release about the project.

One local resident told Fox 4 she does not support the county removing septic tanks from the neighborhood.

"I think they need to let the citizens take a vote on that… We don't want to bear the costs of installing or hooking up to a city system," said Lisa Turner who has lived in the neighborhood for decades.

"Let us decide don’t impose that upon us and don’t campaign for it, I don’t think that’s fair," she added.

Another resident said the city has pitched the idea of removing septic tanks before but has not followed through.

"I would love to see the septic tanks go and have sewer... It's easier less money in the long run for me," said one resident who wants to see the city install sewers in the area.

In a posted update the county says it expects to complete the project on the septic tanks by late 2024.