ROTUNDA WEST | Middle school student flown to hospital after "altercation"

Students talk about fellow student flown on Thursday to hospital, with serious injuries, after "altercation".
Posted at 6:47 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 18:50:53-05

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A student at LA Ainger Middle School was airlifted to medical attention Thursday October, 9.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect attacked the victim unprovoked.

Students, however say the suspect was provoked.

"He got slammed to the floor by his neck, and I heard that he also started seizing and he was unconscious," 8th grade student, Ella Howell said.

The suspect is in custody and charged with aggravated battery.

We will share further details as they come in tonight.

