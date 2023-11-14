FPL moves to quickly remove power pole from home build in Naples

NAPLES, FLA — Florida Power & Light (FPL) executed an operation to remove and relocate a power pole connected to an electrical power line.

FPL identified a "substantial safety issue" saying the pole's proximity to a nearby house under construction posed a risk. Construction workers, accompanied by a crane and several trucks, initiated the removal process on Tuesday morning, causing temporary road closures on parts of 12th Avenue North.

One eyewitness, a nearby resident, shared his observation of the situation. "The wire was literally on the roof... I assume that's why they're moving the pole," he said.

Despite the expected delays and road closures, some neighbors noted that the construction, while impactful, did not pose a significant inconvenience. "There are lots of ways around here, so not really... it really isn't that big of a deal," said one resident.

The operation, which took several hours, concluded just before 4 PM on Tuesday, and the street has since been reopened. FPL stated that the removal was a necessary measure to ensure community safety.

