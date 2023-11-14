Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Naples

Actions

FPL moves to quickly remove power pole from home build in Naples

FPL emergency pole removed
Posted at 5:14 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 17:14:22-05

NAPLES, FLA — Florida Power & Light (FPL) executed an operation to remove and relocate a power pole connected to an electrical power line.

FPL identified a "substantial safety issue" saying the pole's proximity to a nearby house under construction posed a risk. Construction workers, accompanied by a crane and several trucks, initiated the removal process on Tuesday morning, causing temporary road closures on parts of 12th Avenue North.

One eyewitness, a nearby resident, shared his observation of the situation. "The wire was literally on the roof... I assume that's why they're moving the pole," he said.

Despite the expected delays and road closures, some neighbors noted that the construction, while impactful, did not pose a significant inconvenience. "There are lots of ways around here, so not really... it really isn't that big of a deal," said one resident.

The operation, which took several hours, concluded just before 4 PM on Tuesday, and the street has since been reopened. FPL stated that the removal was a necessary measure to ensure community safety.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!