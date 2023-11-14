How one local rescue is using Golden Fest's return for its rebuild

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Golden Retriever Festival returned to North Fort Myers on Sunday and with the support of rescues of all species.

The fundraiser helps Golden Retrievers and Golden Retriever mixes by bringing in vendors and activities for the public.

The Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda even joined in on the fun to educate and bring awareness of the species.

Isabella Grelakammouri, Parrot Outreach Society, says since a break-in at their facility one year ago that stole 28 of its birds, events like Golden Fest help get their name out there.

“This is our only way besides social media to actually bring in parrots out into the open; answer questions; have the youth interact with them, and teach people," said Grelakammouri. "I think more people are likely to listen if they see parrots in person than just seeing something through a video.”

Grelakammouri notes the organization is still looking for volunteers as they still try to work through the robbery.