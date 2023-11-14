How one SWFL group is helping get turkeys on tables this holiday season.

NAPLES, Fla. — This holiday season many are feeling the burden of getting a turkey on the table but St Matthew's House is helping relieve some of that stress.

Steve Brooder, CEO of St Matthew's House, says the organizations' monthly food drives are helping more than 4,000 local families each week, a more than nine times increase than they saw three years ago.

"You never know one's circumstances and circumstances can change," said Brooder. "Life changes very quickly for some, so we never question people. We do want to keep track of people that come to our distributions, but this year we're especially talking to families that need some help putting a Thanksgiving meal on the dinner table.”

A study by the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics found grocery prices have been under the inflation rate for the past 12 months, at 2.4%, but fast food more risen more than 6% in the last year.

"We've jumped up about 15,000 households last month and it's been pretty steady," said Brooder.

November 13 through November 19 marks National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Brooder says the group is bringing a little bit of holiday hope to others with plans to give away more than 1,000 frozen turkeys by the end of the week.