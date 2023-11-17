COLLIER COUNTY | Luxury car condo coming to Naples area

NAPLES, Fla. — A luxury condominium for cars will soon come to Collier County.

The Lutgert Companies have revealed their plans to construct the facility which will be named the Naples Auto Vault, on Airport Road. The facility is designed to provide a secure storage space for luxury cars, boats, RVs, and various investments.

Key features of the proposed Naples Auto Vault include full bathrooms and showers on the first level, LED lighting, 20-foot ceilings, and a 6-inch concrete floor.

One employee from a local luxury car dealership, Naples metorsports inc., told Fox 4 this concept caters directly to their clientele:

"Guys love talking about their cars and their toys and kind of showing off what they got. So that's what's nice about those car condominiums — it builds a car community...and it also gives back a little because all of these little kids have posters on their walls, and all of a sudden, you're looking at the car in real life," he said.

However, opinions about the necessity of a condo designed specifically for cars vary. Some residents express that, while the concept may be suitable for the ultra-wealthy, it might be perceived as excessive for the average person.

The Lutgert Companies anticipate the completion of the luxury complex by 2025, with individual units available for purchase.