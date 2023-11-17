Golf course developer slams county commissioner with lawsuit

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — In a legal development that unfolded on Monday, Naples Golf Development LLC filed a lawsuit against Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel, stating his actions are jeopardizing the value of their golf course property.

According to the lawsuit, Naples Golf Development LLC accuses Commissioner McDaniel of engaging in a "pattern of behavior designed to artificially depress the value of Naples Golf." The legal filing suggests that McDaniel's conduct has created adverse conditions for the golf course's market value.

Ethan Loeb, a tampa-based attorney representing the golf course, alleges that there is evidence indicating McDaniel conducted public business through private communication channels. "

In an interview with Fox 4, Loeb highlighted a peculiar aspect of the case, stating, "[One lawyer Bill spoke to said] there was a potential and desire by Bill to utilize public funds to try and purchase the golf course and do it for housing under the county's direction".

"That seemed really strange because the county is not involved in the development of land and Bill is," said Loeb.

In response to the lawsuit, the Collier County Commission has opted to permit Commissioner McDaniel to engage his own attorney using taxpayer money.

"Staff is not a party to and is therefore unaware of the status of the commissioner’s selection of outside counsel," the county said in a statement to Fox 4.

Despite multiple attempts to reach Commissioner McDaniel for comments, including text messages, voicemail, and office outreach, Fox 4 News did not receive a response as of the time of reporting.

