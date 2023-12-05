Watch Now
STUCK IN TRAFFIC? That may change soon in Lehigh Acres

LeeTran
Rendering for the new LeeTran bus facility to be finished in early 2025 off Village Lakes Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. This is the first transit station in East Lee County.
Posted at 2:48 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 14:49:15-05

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — In early 2025, the first transit bus facility will come to East Lee County in Lehigh Acres. The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved a contract for a LeeTran Park and Ride Transfer Station on Village Lakes Boulevard. Cooommissioners hope the facility will help alleviate traffic and commuting issues on Lehigh Acres roads.

· Facility will include four bus bays, covered area with benches, restrooms, Wi-Fi, security cameras and passenger information services

· Funding for the project comes from Federal Transit Administration Transit Capital Grant

· Lee County plans to finish the project in early 2025

