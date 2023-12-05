STUCK IN TRAFFIC? That may change soon in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — In early 2025, the first transit bus facility will come to East Lee County in Lehigh Acres. The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved a contract for a LeeTran Park and Ride Transfer Station on Village Lakes Boulevard. Cooommissioners hope the facility will help alleviate traffic and commuting issues on Lehigh Acres roads.

· Facility will include four bus bays, covered area with benches, restrooms, Wi-Fi, security cameras and passenger information services

· Funding for the project comes from Federal Transit Administration Transit Capital Grant

· Lee County plans to finish the project in early 2025