How these LaBelle cameras focus on making roads safer after crashes

LABELLE, Fla. — Cameras have been installed on Case and Evans roads in LaBelle that are watching the roads and how people drive on them.

More than two months ago, Fox 4 began investigating a series of crashes off State Road 29 in LaBelle. A hit-and-run crash on Case Road killed a 15-year-old boy.

Recently, we noticed a Facebook post on the 'What's Happening in LaBelle Today' page. The poster wanted to know what the cameras are. So, we went to work getting her an answer, and it turns out the cameras are connected to the crashes.

A Hendry County spokesperson explained that the decision to install the cameras came after community members voiced their safety concerns at a meeting following the crashes. The installations aim to deter speeding and promote responsible driving behavior.

Gregory Strickland, a LaBelle resident of more than 70 years, expressed appreciation for the cameras, stating, "I'm grateful to see them for the safety of the roads and safety for the people. I just hope they pay off and hope they do what they're supposed to do."

Strickland echoed the thoughts of many in the community Fox 4 has spoken to in previous reporting. He highlighted the persistent issue of speeding on the roads. "There's a lot of things happening today, and people are getting away with it - I guess maybe that's why they're doing it - because they're getting away with it. But, hopefully, one day they can slow it down," he added.

The county hopes that people will drive differently if they know someone is watching. Strickland says he sees the cameras as a positive step toward ensuring the safety of their community.