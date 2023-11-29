Spreading cheer: The Boys and Girls Club is making the holidays special

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For the past two weeks, FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers across Southwest Florida have collected gifts to give the Boys and Girls Club of Lee County for the holiday season.



Started collecting gifts November 16, ends tomorrow November 30

2nd year FYZICAL hosts gift drive for Boys and Girls Club of Lee County

Donate unwrapped gifts at FYZICAL's three SWFL locations

We'll get a firsthand look at the gifts collected so far and the need still out there, Wednesday morning on Fox 4 Morning News.