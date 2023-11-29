Watch Now
Spreading cheer: The Boys and Girls Club is making the holidays special

FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Center collects gifts for the Boy and Girls Club of Lee County
FYZICAL THERAPY AND BALANCE CENTERS - ARE HOSTING A TOY DRIVE RIGHT NOW AND THE TOYS WILL GO TO THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF LEE COUNTY.
Boys and Girls Club Gift Drive
Posted at 7:39 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 08:14:38-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For the past two weeks, FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers across Southwest Florida have collected gifts to give the Boys and Girls Club of Lee County for the holiday season.

  • Started collecting gifts November 16, ends tomorrow November 30
  • 2nd year FYZICAL hosts gift drive for Boys and Girls Club of Lee County
  • Donate unwrapped gifts at FYZICAL's three SWFL locations

We'll get a firsthand look at the gifts collected so far and the need still out there, Wednesday morning on Fox 4 Morning News.

