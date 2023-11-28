LCSO arrests two for "street racing" on Cleveland Avenue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — No more speed racing.

That's the message from the Lee County Sheriff's Office after deputies arrested and prosecutors charged two men with "street racing" early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the two men, identified as Darion Hall, 32, and Don Honore, 19, were charged with driving at high speeds along Cleveland Avenue, near Bell Tower. The charges allege that the duo reached speeds of 86 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone.

Prosecutors have filed charges of racing motor vehicles against both individuals, with Hall facing an additional charge of driving under the influence. Concerns over the safety of this stretch of road have shared by the local residents.

Daniel Gateau, a local enthusiast, shared how these situations arise, stating, "You come at a red light, you see another person with a nice car, and that's where it goes all wrong."

Neighbors shared these concerns, and even admitted to avoiding the road altogether.

"I always try to take McGregor, because I think it's a little calmer and Cleveland tends to be very hectic, lot of cars, some of them speeding by," shared Felix Mendez.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has allocated extra resources to curb street racing in the area by establishing the Street Racing Task Force. Recent arrests, including the incident on Cleveland Avenue, are part of the office's efforts to address racing-related crimes.

Cleveland Avenue has witnessed seven fatalities in two separate crashes on U.S. 41 in Lee County this month alone. One tragic accident occurred in Estero, and another in Bonita Springs.