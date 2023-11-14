Watch Now
Lee County owned building burglarized

Posted at 4:58 PM, Nov 14, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police (FMPD) is investigating a burglary at the Lee County Appraiser's complex.

Days after the burglary you can still see signs of what happened that Friday, with the door boarded up.

The Tax Collectors Office, told Fox 4's Briana Brownlee that is where the suspects made entry.

Since this is a pending investigation, the office didn't want to comment on what was taken, but they did say it didn't have the personal information of customers and no risk to anyone in the community.

The office sent this statement :

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is one of the highest priority. We are working closely with our partners at the Fort Myers Police department on the investigation."

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call police.

