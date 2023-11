FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

FMPD says the shooting happened near the 3400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

According to FMPD, it was an isolated incident and one adult was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

FMPD says no one has been taken into custody yet and any tips can be called into the FMPD or Crime Stoppers.