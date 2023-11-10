WOMEN VETERAN WARRIORS| Who to look out for during this year's Veterans Day parade

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — During this year's Cape Coral Veterans Day parade, you will notice that a new group has made the lineup.

They’re women who have served and now belong to the Women Veteran Warriors.

They’re part of the first all-women veterans group featured in the Cape Coral Veterans Day Parade.

Members like Virginia Thomas said it is an opportunity to change what many see as a lasting mindset.

“not being acknowledged, you should not be in the military and you’re too girly,” said Thomas.

While other members like Cynthia Zimmerman say women veterans often feel overlooked.

“ I married an army officer and he was always getting thanked for his service and I'm like…I served too,” said Zimmerman.

The group's founder Tiana Bohrer told Fox 4 she wants to transition the group into an official non-profit.

“It was actually kind of hard to find other women veterans which is why I wanted to start this nonprofit,” said Bohrer.

Bohrer said the parade is a good first step, and she credits this year's Grand Marshall, LaKeshia Penn for the group's opportunity.

“It's an opportunity for me to represent the rest of the women that are veterans and that people don't necessarily see every day,” said Penn.

Members like Silvia Bulmer, say its a chance to connect with her community.

“I think it feels rather rewarding to be able to commune with my community in an event such as this,” said Bulmer.

It's an event that comes with a message for all women veteran warriors.

“This has to change and we really need to do something to come together in unison,” said Bohrer.

“I want to encourage all women to be all that they can be,” said Virginia Thomas.

A link to the group's Go-Fund-Me, which Bohrer said will be used to help with the process of becoming a non-profit can be found by clicking here.