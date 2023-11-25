Small Business Saturday helps businesses as the holiday season is here

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Small Business Saturday is helping southwest Florida local businesses as they begin the holiday season rush.

Razzle Dazzle owner Ralph Sagiovanni in south Cape Coral is hopeful this year.

“Years ago actually we were closed for Black Friday because we didn’t get any business at all," Sangiovanni said."We’re so grateful that they started this Small Business Saturday because that helps us out tremendously.”

Businesses all over the U.S. set up shop on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year in hopes of growing their sales and helping the local economy.

According to the Small Business Adminstration, around $17.9 billion was spent at small businesses throughout the country last year on Small Business Saturday.

Sangiovanni says this day is helpful for their business after a slow start into the holiday season last year after Hurricane Ian.

“It is very important to shop small businesses because of the fact that becomes the backbone of the community," said Sangiovanni. "When you’re going to a big shop, or as they call them big block store, when you go there a lot of the times they don’t have the time; they don’t have the patience; they don’t have the stuff, but the biggest thing it’s lacking is personal service and that’s what we specialize in.”

For seasonal retail stores, like Uncle Al's Christmas Trees, owner Al Mueller says they were happily surprised with their sales last year after the storm.

“We were completely sold out on December 7th which has never happened in the 33 years we’ve been in business," said Mueller. "Some of our Christmas tree stands that we had in the past, primarily because the homes were flooded, lost everything in the garage.”

Both Razzle Dazzle and Uncle Al's have served the Southwest Florida community for more than 30 years and they say their local customers are to thank for their success.

"Without them there’s no us and that saying has been serving us for 34 years," Sangiovanni said.

“This town has always been resilient," Mueller said. "Ian is not the only storm we’ve gone through and everyone always has the tendency to bounce right back because this is where we live.”