Nature in the city: Did you know there is a nature bus tour in Cape Coral?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In the fast-growing city of Cape Coral, wildlife enthusiasts like Lori Bulcock said people might be surprised by the Nature of Cape Coral Bus Tour.

“If you know where to look, Cape Coral is ready-made for so many different kinds of animals, plants, butterflies,” said Bulcock.

Bulcock belongs to the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife (CCFW), the group the City of Cape Coral uses to guide its monthly nature bus tours around the city.

The roughly four-hour tour starts at Rotary Park and Bulcock said passengers can see animals like burrowing owls, manatees, osprey, eagles, scrub jays, hawks, and a variety of shore & songbirds.

Bulcock said the tour is only offered during Cape Coral’s tourism season, but said she is urging the city to change that.

“We have urged Cape Coral the city leaders to have more of a culture of the importance of nature in the environment," said Bulcock.

"Do you know how many people come in here and I say 'Have you seen the burrowing owls?' 'What burrowing owls?' And I just can't believe it,” said Bulcock.

The next bus tour is on Dec. 2, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and to register in advance, call Rotary Park at 239-549-4606.