MO' SHROOMS, LESS PROBLEMS | How an upcoming resort is saving a Cape Coral urban farm

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mo' Shrooms in Cape Coral, whose business is growing gourmet mushrooms inside a warehouse, was destroyed during Hurricane Ian.

Mike Osmulski, spoke to Fox 4 back in November of 2021 after he had first opened his location on Pine Island Road.

Osmulski said after the storm, it was hard to find a new location.

“It was hard to find a space. I managed to convert a little building into a grow room,” said Osmulski.

A small space that Osmulski said could put out some major results.

"So if I really wanted to, easily 300 pounds a week,” said Osmulski.

Despite those big numbers, Osmulski said he also lost most of his clients because of Hurricane Ian.

“I took a part-time job just so that I could save up enough money,” said Osmulski.

A chance to buy himself more time to find restaurants or resorts– ready for Mo' Shrooms.

“Really without the Sunseeker resort, it may not be Mo' Shrooms in six months,” said Osmulski.

That new path forward, Osmulski said, was being paved by the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, which plans to open on December 15.

“He said ya, we [Sunseeker Resort[ want to take you on board and put you in some of our fine restaurants and give great people great food,” said Osmulski.

A great opportunity to support a local business and get Mo' Shrooms on mo' plates.

“Man, when I go into places and I hear the things people say the reward is just overwhelming," said Osmulski.

To connect with Mo' Shrooms click here or call (239) 984-8026.