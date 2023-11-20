LOOK OUT BELOW | Look at how two crews are fixing Cape Coral's roadways

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral relies on two pothole crews to maintain about 1,400 miles of roadway.

The two crews are made up of four employees, like Wayne Wilson, who is a Senior Operator for the City of Cape Coral.

“ We are doing the best that we can with what we have, but we definitely need more people. It's just because of the added traffic and the added problems that more traffic creates, of course, we would love to have more help," said Wilson.

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral told Fox 4 that with the City’s Road Resurfacing projects and the UEP moving along, crews can maintain the areas they patrol.

Wilson told Fox 4 the concern isn't the amount of work, but the number of cars he sees driving recklessly on the road.

"A lot of people, and not saying all… but a lot of people they just don't care that we are out here trying to do our job. And we need people to slow down and look out for us. We have families we want to go home to,” said Wilson.

The City of Cape Coral has a pothole program.

The city's website said, that should you encounter a pothole needing filling, please get in touch with the 311 Call Center, formerly the Citizen’s Action Center, by dialing 311 or (239) 574-0425.