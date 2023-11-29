Build Up: Developer recommends parking garage in downtown Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday at the City of Cape Coral's Community Redevelopment Agency, meeting

developers for the city of Cape Coral recommended a new parking garage that included eliminating minimum parking times and creating more signs to direct people where to go.

One idea from staff was to rename some of the cape’s oldest parking lots, like Big John Plaza.

An idea council member Robert Welsh said would damage the city’s history, not its parking problem.

“I am definitely for the new signage but taking the time and eliminating the history we have here in Cape Coral by removing the names like big johns... I would personally prefer to keep those names and come up with some sort of design or aspect around that,” said Welsh.

Currently, city staff reports that 74%of parking spaces in downtown Cape Coral are private and a city survey found that more than half of the 150 people surveyed said they had trouble finding an open spot.

The final recommendation will still go to a city council vote which will take place at a future council meeting.