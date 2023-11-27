IS THAT SPOT AVAILABLE? How Cape Coral plans to fix parking issues in downtown

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Finding a place to park in downtown Cape Coral can be more than just a frustration for drivers.

“I live in Ft Myers and I just started over in this area about two months ago and the parking downtown is terrible,” said one driver.

A public survey done by the City of Cape Coral showed that of the 150 people they surveyed:



66% Trouble finding parking

41% Trouble near destination

74% Not willing to pay for parking

On November 29, a Consultant for the South Cape Parking Management Plan will provide a presentation on the preliminary draft recommendations from the study.

The other issue city staff found was of the 7,308 total parking spaces, 74% of parking spaces are private.

Fox 4 spoke with drivers about what solutions they would like to see.

“Oh I would definitely do a parking garage look at downtown Fort Myers with all its events, we don't have any issues there," said one driver who said they commute to the downtown cape from Fort Myers for work.

"I don't know if I would want to pay to park but if it came down to it if we could get a good spot,” said another driver.

A good spot, something many people say they would be looking for as holiday events roll into Cape Coral.

“Especially when my store hosts events all the time nobody can park over here and there is limited access and some people have to park a mile away,” said one driver.

The Community Redevelopment Agency will meet on November 29 at 9 AM.