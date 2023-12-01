How to care for your Christmas tree in the Southwest Florida heat

CAPE CORAL, Fla — This is the weekend a lot of people will get their Christmas tree, but before you go out you should know, the price of Christmas trees is up from last year.

The American Christmas Tree Association said trees will be 10% more expensive this year with the average around $80 to $100.

At KG Christmas trees in Cape Coral, customers can buy a fresh Christmas tree from two feet tall to 13 feet.

These trees are grown in Michigan because the Southwest Florida heat doesn't provide the best environment for them to grow.

Kyle Getty has brought his Michigan grown trees down to Cape Coral the last five years and runs KG Christmas Trees.

He recommends watering the tree everyday to keep it fresh and not dry out from the Southwest Florida heat. Also, he said to close nearby vents and the windows to keep it shaded.

Kyle Getty said, "The types of trees that we grow up north won't really grow south of Tennessee and most people from Florida have moved here from up north, so that's what they use to and like to have for Christmas."

The white tents cover the Christmas tree lots as another way to protect the trees from that Florida sun.

Getty did say now is the perfect time to buy your tree for the holidays.