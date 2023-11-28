HOW LONG? | Why Liveaboards in Cape Coral have dealt with temporary electricity since Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is ready to start replacing electrical dock pedestals for people who live on their boats at Rosen Park.

On Tuesday, city staff told Fox 4 that of the 20 boat slips, 16 are safe for people to live at and were being served by temporary power breaker boxes.

Mike May said he has lived at Rosen Park on his boat for the past four years.

“Luckily for me, there wasn’t a scratch on my boat but the docks, the docks were a little screwed up,” said May after he was asked about the damage he incurred from Hurricane Ian.

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral said none of the liveaboards had to be evacuated after Hurricane Ian.

At the time of this story, a spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral was still working to tell us when the project would be complete and if the improvements would make the boat docks more resilient against future hurricanes.

