COLD TEMPS & HOT COFFEE: SWFL feels cold temps as holiday season begins

For those who travel down to SWFL for a warmer winter, they can't escape the chilly temperature. SWFL feels the coldest weather so far this year.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Nov 28, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla — As Southwest Floridians woke up this morning, they felt a chill in the air with a low of 52 degrees.

These colder temperatures haven't happened so far this season. The chill drives locals to coffee shops like Gourmet Latte in Cape Coral.

Barista Riley Rasar said customers order more hot drinks now with the weather.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will get as low as 49 degrees. According to Extreme Weather Watch, the coldest temperature in Fort Myers was in December 1894 at 24 degrees.

