CAPE CORAL | How this salon is turning haircuts into hope for those who served

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The rhythmic sound of clippers and scissors filled the air as people packed into ‘Somewhere on 47th Terrace’ in southeast Cape Coral. The salon hosted its annual “Cut-A-Thon” event to raise money for veterans who could use the help.

Salon owner and veteran, Bob King, emphasized the importance of supporting those who have served their country. He stated, "When they come back and feel alone, it's our job as a county and as a city to lift these people up and let them know they're not alone."

King, understanding the challenges faced by veterans firsthand, emphasized the importance of events like the Cut-A-Thon for Cape Coral's "Purple Heart" recipients and their families. He expressed, “As soon as you hear that term - United States Marine - you're family. So, anything we can do to help our family, that's what we're going to do.”

According to Veterans Administration data, twenty-two service members die by suicide every day. So, King says the the event is not just about haircuts; it’s part of the salons commitment to trying to stop this.

Cape Coral residents, Tony Laucevicius and Leeann Stinnett, said they both came out for haircuts to honor the cause. Laucevicius commented, “Just because there's no war going on - there's still a war going on with a lot of our veterans." Stinnett added, "What a great opportunity to come out and help support.”

The salon planned to snip away for twenty-two hours straight; a number chosen to honor those veterans who lose their lives every day. A spread of refreshments was provided for guests and haircuts ran $30 dollars, but were free for veterans.

Bob King said the money raised during the event will go towards helping veterans in need. He stated, “When you see your money's actually going to where you live, and to help people that might be your neighbor or somebody you see at the store - that's life-changing… It really is.”