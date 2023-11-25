Cape Coral's Mr. and Mrs. Claus spread cheer and charity

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In the heart of Cape Coral, a couple has transformed their home into a festive wonderland for seven consecutive years. Bill and Sue Snyder, known locally as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have not only been delighting the community with their elaborate Christmas decorations, but are also contributing to a local charity.

Santa Claus himself, William Snyder, shared, "If we put a smile on at least one child's face or one adult's face, then we've done our job."

The Snyders' home, with four Christmas trees and thousands of holiday trinkets collected over 40 years, has become a local attraction drawing visitors like Doris Kirch from Germany.

"Originally, we're from Germany. There's much Christmas decorations, but not like that. It's different. In Europe, it's different," she said.

Beyond the joy to the eyes, the Snyders are using their holiday display as an opportunity to give back to the community. A bin outside their home is designated for non-perishable food items and donations, all of which will directly benefit the Cape Coral Caring Center.

"We researched and discovered that the Cape Coral Caring Center helps mainly people right here in Cape Coral," Bill said.

The Cape Coral Caring Center's importance has increased in the last few years, given the USDA's alarming statistics stating that 12.8% of U.S. families struggled to put food on the table in 2022—a significant increase from 10.2% in the previous year.

The Snyders, in their commitment to making a difference, aim to alleviate some of this struggle, one hearty "Ho Ho Ho" at a time.