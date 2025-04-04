'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign is gaining traction!

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fox 4 is getting closer to reaching its goal of getting new books to every child at Villas Elementary School again, this year. Click here to give and learn more.
During the month of April, we are giving special attention to raise awareness about this campaign. It's a way to plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty. Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggle to complete high school. Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers. Our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, puts books in the hands of these children.
For just $12, you can givea child a start at building their home library this academic year. $30 will get a child halfway toward the goal of the 10 books necessary to build a home library. And by $60, you've provided a home library for one student this academic year.
Watch how your generous donations from last year helped kids at Villas Elementary School this spring, here.