'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign is gaining traction!

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fox 4 is getting closer to reaching its goal of getting new books to every child at Villas Elementary School again, this year. Click here to give and learn more.

If You Give a Child a Book campaign kicks off at FOX4

During the month of April, we are giving special attention to raise awareness about this campaign. It's a way to plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty. Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggle to complete high school. Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers. Our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, puts books in the hands of these children.

For just $12, you can givea child a start at building their home library this academic year. $30 will get a child halfway toward the goal of the 10 books necessary to build a home library. And by $60, you've provided a home library for one student this academic year.

