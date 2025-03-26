Villas Elementary receives books from Scholastic, Scripps Howard Fund & FOX 4

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We support reading in the classroom, and at home.

That's why FOX 4 is proud to once again partner with Scholastic and the Scripps Howard Foundation to provide hundreds of books to students in our community.

During the launch of this week's book fair, FOX 4 Morning News was live as students at Villas Elementary School in Fort Myers finally got to make their way into the library on Wednesday to select their books.

WATCH:

If You Give a Child a Book campaign kicks off at FOX4

This year - because of increased efforts from our community - we were able to provide each child with 4 books.

Previously, students received two.

Getting books into the hands of local children is part of a bigger effort by the Scripps Howard Fund known as If You Give A Child A Book.

If you'd like to donate to this ongoing cause, you can learn more here.

