Ian survivors anxiously watching path of Idalia

Barbara Pellegrino is anxiously watching as Idalia creeps closer to Florida.

Her Port Charlotte home took extensive damage from Hurricane Ian.

While most of the repairs have been completed, there’s still more work to be done.

“It’s déjà vu,” Pellegrino said.

“It’s taken almost a year because you can’t find contractors.”

Take a drive down almost any neighborhood in southwest Florida and you’ll see signs of Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

Public Adjuster Vince Perri of Elite Resolutions says if you still have damage that hasn’t been repaired yet, it’s important to distinguish old damage from any potential damage.

“You have to document it now. It’s super important to document it now. If you haven’t done the repairs and you have damage,” said Perri.

“If (your insurance provider) already paid for your roof and you haven’t replaced your roof, you can’t file a new claim on your roof.”

It’s also important to know which kind of policy you have.

Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute says that was a constant issue in the Ian recovery efforts.

“There was a lot of confusion over what was covered by your property insurance policy, that’s wind damage, and what’s covered by a flood insurance policy,” said Friedlander.

The III released a list of tips to take now to make sure you’re prepared.

