Hundreds of bicyclists preparing for Tour de Cape

It might not be the Tour de France, but Cape Coral has their own major bike race this weekend. The 31st Annual Tour de Cape starts tomorrow morning with a 5k walk and race. The big bike race is set for 8am on Sunday. Racers will take their mark for either a 100, 62, 30, or 15 miles around Cape Coral.

“To have physical activity,” said Todd King, the Special Events Coordinator for City of Cape Coral. “To get people moving. January is always a positive month to reenergize. And folks like cycling. It is one of the most popular sports here in Southwest Florida.”

“It brings everyone together,” said Ward Miller, Tour de Cape Racers “Then you get to see parts of Cape Coral that you might not ever see. So, the whole thing is absolutely spectacular.”

Organizers say that they are so excited to go back to full capacity this year. Last year, the race was limited due to the ongoing pandemic. Currently there are about 1,200 racers signed up, with more expected to sign up the day of.