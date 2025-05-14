How to protect your home from a rapidly growing real estate scam

Americans have lost more than $1.3 billion due to a growing real estate scam that has victimized 58,000 people between 2019 and 2023, according to the FBI.

The FBI, along with local and national leaders, are sounding the alarm on the surge in real estate deed scams that target vacant or unmonitored homes.

How to protect your home from a rapidly growing scam

Fraudsters use forged documents to sell these properties to unsuspecting buyers, a scheme that has been seen locally in Lee County.

Suenahmie Bradford was found guilty of first-degree grand theft and trespassing in 2023 and will be sentenced in May. In another case last month, investigators said that a man attempted to file a fraudulent deed with the Lee Clerk's Official Records Department. The clerk's property fraud prevention pilot program provided police with the fraudulent driver's license the man used, which led to his arrest.

Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes encourages homeowners to register with the county's property fraud alert system to protect themselves.

"Before this alert system ever existed, most people didn't realize they were a victim of this crime until they didn't get their tax bill later on in the year, around November. What this service does is notifies people via email within 24 hours of a document being filed in their registered name," Karnes said.

While more than 60,000 Lee County property owners have registered for the alert system, Karnes notes this is a small number compared to the 500,000 parcels of land in the county.

While more than 60,000 Lee County property owners have registered for the alert system, Karnes notes this is a small number compared to the 500,000 parcels of land in the county.

Lee County property owners who would like more information about the Clerk's free Property Fraud Alert Service are encouraged to attend a free class hosted by Lee County Clerk and Comptroller Kevin Karnes.

The How-To class will take place virtually on Thursday, May 15 from 2-3 p.m. through the online platform Zoom.

During the class, attendees will learn how to register for Property Fraud Alert step-by-step, check if they've already registered, understand the alert notification process, learn different ways to register their name, and how to find their parcel ID for additional protection.

In addition to the Property Fraud Alert service, the class will also cover information on how to file a property deed with the Clerk's Official Records department.

The class is free, but registration is required. To register for this event or view upcoming seminars, please visit www.leeclerk.org/seminar.

Registration for the free Property Fraud Alert service is available at www.leeclerk.org/propertyfraud. The process requires only a name and email address and takes under two minutes, even from a mobile phone.

Congressman Jimmy Patronis said, "Homeowners beware! I'm encouraging everyone to stay vigilant and take the steps necessary to prevent you and your home from becoming the victim of a scam. Set up alerts online to make you aware of any changes to the ownership of your property. When buying a home, do your due diligence and research the property before agreeing to make any purchase, especially if doing so over the phone or online. For many Americans, the biggest investment they will ever make is there home, and you should do everything you can to protect that investment. If you or someone you know are suspicious of unauthorized deed activity, please report it immediately to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov."

The FBI recommends these tips to prevent deed fraud:

Regularly check your property records for unauthorized changes

Set up alerts for any filings related to your property

Be cautious of unsolicited offers or communications regarding your property

Consult with legal professionals before making decisions related to property ownership

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.