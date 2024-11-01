SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — If you have student loans, you may have come across an e-mail recently about an incomplete application for your loan. Well, it's probably a scam.

The Federal Trade Commission says its these types of scammers people are falling victim to.

"Scammers do a lot of work to try to make their communication look at least somewhat legitimate," said Dan Dwyer, with the FTC.

How to avoid falling victim to a student loan scam

He says this tends to happen at specific times.

"Anytime student loans or student loan debt are in the headlines, people do see an opportunity to come between students, borrowers and their money," Dwyer explained.

Scammers will sometimes go above and beyond by using a fake government seal or entice you with what sounds like a good deal.

Knapp asked Dwyer how scammers are getting the personal information.

"Sometimes scammers will use what's lead generation chains where individuals have sought information about debt relief or sought information about obtaining a loan," he explained. "And they will be able to gather information from those processes."

This can be used against you as scammers try to take your money by promising fast loan forgiveness or help with your loans, which they tell you requires a fee to be paid first.

To avoid being a victim, Dwyer says do not give your information out.

"Don't ever give away your FSA ID login information because anyone who says they need that is a scammer," he said.

Also, he says these are the only emails you should get messages from:



You should also report it to the FTC and law enforcement.

"The FTC uses that information to keep its finger on the pulse about what's going on," Dwyer said.

It can help agencies build an investigation to potentially stop other people from being scammed.

