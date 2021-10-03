How are Domestic Violence cases handled?

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fl. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence unfortunately is a serious issue that cannot go overlooked.

From October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 2,718 domestic violence-related calls for service. These incidents are often extremely volatile and complicated situations that jeopardize the safety of everyone involved.

Recognizing this, the CCSO utilizes a specialized unit, consisting of a Domestic Violence Investigator, an Intelligence Technician, and a Victim Advocate through a partnership with C.A.R.E.

Under the Major Crimes umbrella, they maintain a list of prolific Domestic Violence offenders and monitor them for recurring activity. They use a focused approach to help victims break free of the cycle of abuse, and they provide education and training to other members of the agency, as well as to the community at large.

When a call comes in, the DV Investigator connects with the victim, whether at the scene or following an arrest if one is made. The Investigator helps the victim understand their rights and what options are available to them going forward. They gather necessary documentation, to include the 911 call, photos of the scene and any injuries the victim has sustained, as well as interviews with the victim and witnesses. They also aid in "beyond patrol level" response, which may include obtaining warrants or subpoenas.

The Intelligence Technician builds profiles of the parties involved, which include criminal background and any history of domestic violence in their record. Together, the Investigator and the Technician assemble a case for the State Attorney's Office to review and prosecute if necessary.

From the moment the call is received, the Domestic Violence Unit takes action to protect the victim and help them take back control of their life… because love – shouldn't hurt.