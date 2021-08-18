Historical Advisory Committee seeking volunteers

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fl. — The Historical Advisory Committee is seeking two permanent residents of Charlotte County who are interested in volunteering to preserve the history of the County.

The position calls for these members to serve from different Charlotte County historical organizations. The terms are three years and will be staggered. The committees duties are:

a) To evaluate and make recommendations about where historical markers should be established;

b) To review development and construction projects of historical significance;

c) To provide input on potential historic districts;

d) To provide input on historical programs and outreach efforts;

e) To make recommendations on establishing an archives/collection program;

f) To raise funds to preserve historical structures and amenities;

g) To provide recommendations to the board on issues relating to those duties specified above or other duties assigned by the board;

h) To review and provide input on the capital improvement budget.

For more information on volunteering with the Historical Advisory Committee, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.