Hendry dive teams searching canal along NB US-27

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Hendry County officials are currently searching a canal area along a stretch of northbound US-27 as part of a criminal investigation.

A post from the Hendry County Sheriff's Office says members of the Criminal Investigation Division are teaming with a dive team and "other numerous agencies from South Florida" in searching the area.

The length of highway between Clewiston and Moore Haven will be affected by the search.

It is not clear at this time who or what officials are searching for.

On May 15, Hendry and Collier deputies engaged an as-yet-unidentified man in a 12-hour standoff. The man reportedly opened fire on law enforcement, causing deputies to return fire, fatally hitting the man. Apart from a photo of a bullet-riddled SWAT vehicle, no further details have been released about that investigation.

Officials say the search is expected to last throughout the day. Travelers are advised to drive carefully through the area.