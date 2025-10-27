Two men arrested in Clewiston night club shooting

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office said it arrested two men in the shooting death of a Clewiston man outside a local nightclub.

Hendry County detectives arrested 25-year-old Tydarious Williams and 28-year-old Donovan Wint in connection with the killing of 32-year-old Jacyrus Hudson.

The shooting happened October 19 in the parking lot of Club Gossip on 13th Street in the Harlem Neighborhood.

Witnesses told detectives Hudson rushed to break up a fight involving the mother of his child. Hudson then got into a physical altercation with the suspects.

Witnesses said to investigators a gun was passed between the two suspects and Hudson was shot multiple times.

Hudson died at Hendry Regional Medical Center.

Williams is charged with homicide and Wint with battery and accessory after the fact. Both are being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said both subjects will be transported to the Hendry County Jail, where they will await trial.

