Texas man sentenced to life in prison for killing coworker after Hurricane Ian cleanup dispute

LABELLE, Fla. — A Texas man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after killing a coworker during a dispute over Hurricane Ian cleanup work.

Vincent Keith Harris was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder and five years for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Harris also received a 10-year sentence after pleading no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the State Attorney's Office, the shooting happened in October 2022 outside an inn in Hendry County where both men were staying while working for a company doing property cleanup following Hurricane Ian.

Prosecutors said an argument erupted between Harris and the victim about loading equipment into company vans. During the altercation, Harris pulled out a 9mm gun and shot his coworker.

After the shooting, prosecutors say Harris moved the victim, claiming he was going to take him to a hospital. Instead, he left the scene to change his bloodstained pants and admitted to throwing the gun out of a window as he fled.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office investigated the murder, and the Glades County Sheriff's Office apprehended Harris as he attempted to flee the area.

