1,000-acre burn sending smoke into Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Seeing smoke? A 1,000-acre controlled burn in Hendry County, east of Keri, is sending smoke westward into western Hendry County and eastern Lee County, including Lehigh Acres.

The ecological burn is taking place in the Okaloacoochee Slough Wildlife Management Area just south of Keri Road in Hendry County.

Winds out of the east are sending some of that smoke into parts of western Hendry County and eastern Lee County.

Meteorologist Katie Walls is expecting that smoke to dissipate later this evening after sunset.

For more on prescribed burns, visit the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Prescribed Fire page.