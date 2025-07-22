MONTURA, Fla — The fight over a proposed sand mine in Montura is back. Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, reported on the proposal last year when county commissioners denied the mine rezoning application. Now, the mining company’s trying again, and neighbors are still pushing back.

Watch to hear what neighbors told Austin about the sand mine proposal:

Sand mine proposal returns to Montura, reigniting local pushback

The mining company, E.R. Jahna Industries, is asking to rezone more than 1,300 acres of land off County Road 833 for a 100-year sand mining operation. If approved, their plan includes hauling up to 800 truckloads a day and dredging down to 145 feet - the same depth as many local wells.

Because of that, neighbors like Chris Font worry that could damage and make the roads dangerous, threaten endangered panther habitat, and contaminate the aquifer with phosphates found in the soil.

Austin Schargorodski Trucks on CR833

“There’s no liner in this plan at all so it seems like they’re just going to have direct contact with the aquifer and whatever contaminants are produced in that operation,” said Font.

However, the mining company’s studies say a third-party geologist found no expected impact to water wells, traffic studies predict manageable road conditions, and the mine would use closed-loop systems to control water and dust to protect the aquifer.

Austin Schargorodski Chris Font

Schargorodski reached out to the company several times for comment about the neighbors’ concerns but didn’t hear back.

Commissioners plan to discuss the application at Tuesday night’s meeting.