Port LaBelle Marina staff say they found an alligator with a large stick in its back

PORT LABELLE — An alligator was spotted swimming at Port LaBelle Marina with what appears to be a harpoon or arrow stuck in its back.

Drew Collier, dock master at Port LaBelle Marina, discovered the injured alligator on Wednesday morning after receiving a phone call about the situation.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser speak with Port LaBelle Marina staff about the injured alligator:

"I did not see this on my bingo card this morning," Collier said.

The alligator was seen swimming in a basin at the marina with a pole-like object protruding from its back that was sticking out of the water.

"That kind of means human activity," said Collier, "It seems like he's probably just having a bad day, and probably nature will just break it off eventually."

Fox 4 It is unclear what object is sticking out of the alligator, but it looks like it could be a harpoon or an arrow.

The marina property is clearly marked with signs prohibiting hunting and fishing. Florida's alligator hunting season has ended, but even during the legal hunting period, such activities are not permitted at the marina. However, there is a chance the alligator was hit during the season, but got away and swam to the basin.

Tim Post, who docks his boat at the marina, was working on his vessel when he witnessed the alligator.

"They shouldn't have been doing it in here for sure," Post said. "Who in the heck would have done that?"

Both Post and Collier expressed disappointment that someone could have illegally harmed the alligator, but were relieved to see it was still alive.

"It's still moving around pretty good," Post said.

Fox 4 Marina staff say the alligator was still able to get in and out of the water with the stick poking out of its back.

"Maybe nature will take its course," said Collier. "It'll break off, and he'll just have a cool story to tell."

Marina staff hope this is an isolated incident that won't happen again.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed they are investigating the situation but did not provide additional details at the time of this report.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.