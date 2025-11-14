New gravesite rules in Hendry County restrict what you can leave at the cemetery

LABELLE — People who visit graves in Hendry County will not be allowed to leave certain items for their loved ones, because county commissioners approved tighter cemetery restrictions.

Mykala Williams discovered the changes on Friday while visiting Fort Denaud Cemetery in LaBelle to clean several grave sites, including her friend's grandmother.

"She was just such an amazing woman," Williams said.

Williams found a flyer on the grave that explains the new rules and regulations for what can and cannot be placed on graves.

"You're kicking me while I'm down. I've already lost somebody," Williams said.

The new rules limit the number and size of solar lights allowed on grave sites and prohibit items like pinwheels and wind chimes. Visitors are only allowed to place four small mementos at each site.

"It's all just magic and brightness that helps dull a little bit of that negativity," Williams said.

The county said the changes were made to provide clarity and "address concerns about the condition of some of the plots." Officials also added a maintenance position to keep up with county cemeteries.

Under the new regulations, items that do not comply with the rules can be removed without prior notice.

For Williams, the restrictions affect more than just decorations — they impact how she honors memories.

"These are our loved ones and people that we are trying to celebrate now that they're no longer here," Williams said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.