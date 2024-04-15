Watch Now
Lee County Sheriff to shed light on 2-county case involving a Lee deputy Monday

Sheriff Carmine Marceno will speak publicly at 11:00am Monday regarding the large police presence and reports of gunfire in Hendry County Sunday
Sheriff Marceno.jpeg
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Carmine Marceno speaks during a news conference.
Sheriff Marceno.jpeg
Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 22:08:48-04

HENDRY COUNTY + LEE COUNTY, Fla — On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff is expected to shed light on how a deputy is connected to reports of gunfire and a large police presence in Hendry County Sunday.

In the early afternoon, Hendry County gave the following information regarding a report of gunfire on Springview Circle, off Birchwood Parkway and SR-80.

4 hours later, the Lee County Sheriff's Office acknowledged the Hendry scene and called it a parallel investigation.

No additional information was provided Sunday. Fox 4 will be at the announcement Monday and will share what we learn in the Fox 4 News app and on fox4now.com.

